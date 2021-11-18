Dubuque County’s new COVID-19 case count climbed again this week to levels not seen in a year, worrying health officials ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Another 626 county residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Wednesday — an average of about 89 new cases per day. The county has not had a seven-day stretch with an average case count that high since last November.
It marked the fourth consecutive week in which the new case total has climbed and the seventh time in eight weeks.
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County were reported over the past week, and the number of people with COVID-19 in Dubuque’s hospitals increased from 31 last week to 35 as of Wednesday.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said it is difficult to predict the trend moving forward.
“It used to always be that predictions could be made on this trend or this data,” she said. “But now, even though people are eligible to be vaccinated, people are choosing not to. And we don’t know, with the breakthroughs, how many people might be testing positive because of that. There are just so many unknown variables out there.”
County Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft also said the fact that COVID-19 is a novel virus and that vaccinations have been available for less than one year adds to uncertainty.
“This is also our first fall with the COVID vaccine,” she said. “That makes it even harder to predict. With that available to people in Dubuque County, ideally that peak would not be as high this year. But it’s hard to tell, especially with our current peak being similar to where we were last year.”
There were 1,972 active COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as of Wednesday — nearly double the total as of Oct. 20 but still far below the about 3,400 active cases in the county last Thanksgiving.
More than 80% of the new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County since the beginning of this November have been caused by the delta variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can be four times more transmissive.
As has been the case in recent weeks, children again accounted for the most new cases in Dubuque County. A total of 26% of cases reported from Nov. 10 to Wednesday were in those 17 years old and younger.
People ages 30 to 39 (18%) and ages 18 to 29 (17%) accounted for the second and third most new cases during that week.
Dubuque Community School District reported 151 cases among students as of Wednesday, 37 more than one week earlier. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 51 student cases, 22 more than the week before. Western Dubuque Community School District reported 29 student cases on Wednesday, down five from the week before.
County Board of Health Member Diane Pape-Freiburger on Wednesday night voiced concern over hearing from parents who think that because children have a lower mortality rate, they will trust their children’s immune system rather than pursuing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Medical Associates Clinics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious disease specialist who also is a member of the Board of Health, said immunity from a vaccine is stronger and different than that the body produces.
“If you have the infection, your spectrum of coverage is different than if you have the vaccine,” he said. “(Vaccines) can crank up the intensity of the response.”
Members of the Dubuque County Incident Management Team recommend that people consider the high rate of spread when considering their Thanksgiving plans. They recommend vaccinations for anyone who is eligible, wearing masks and gathering outdoors if possible.
It also means making some hard decisions if loved ones are not following guidelines.
“We have heard — and it’s a good thing — that families are inviting family members in, but some are saying, ‘If you’re not vaccinated, please do not attend because we have an elderly person who will be there or young kids,’” Lambert said. “We’re just asking people to use common sense and follow the CDC and Board of Health guidelines.”
Lambert expected that would be the Incident Management Team’s recommendation to residents for winter holidays as well.