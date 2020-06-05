In Iowa, 696 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
At that time, the total was 20,706.
Fourteen additional deaths also were reported, so that toll now stands at 580.
In Wisconsin, 492 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday.
The total grew to 19,892 cases, while 10 more deaths were added to the state’s official count, pushing it to 626.
In Illinois, 929 new cases and 116 additional deaths were reported Thursday.
That pushed the state’s totals to 124,759 cases and 5,736 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)