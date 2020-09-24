Dubuque County had a record 24-hour increase with 134 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,062.
A total of 409 new tests were recorded in that time span, so that total climbed to 28,795.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 32.8% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate rose to 10.6%.
Delaware County added 25 cases in that 24-hour period for a total of 376. Jackson County had 11 cases, so its count moved to 323. Seven more cases were reported in Jones County, so its total rose to 261. Clayton County had one more case, bringing its tally to 238.
There were no additional related deaths in that time frame for any of the five counties. Dubuque County's count remains at 41, while the other four counties' tolls sit at three each.
The Iowa Department of Public Health lists two long-term-care facilities in the area as having outbreaks. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester now has 17 cases, up two from 24 hours prior, and one of those individuals has recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remains at 12 positive cases, according to the state. Three people there have recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,242 additional cases in 24 hours for a total of 83,357.
Iowa's related death toll rose by seven to 1,300.