NEW YORK — Today's game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity this morning because the postponement in Milwaukee had not been announced.

Two other games scheduled for today involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia's coaching staff.