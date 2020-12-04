In Iowa, 2,905 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 239,699. The state's related death toll increased by 84 in the same time period, moving to 2,603.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,847 new cases today, pushing the total to 404,555.
There were 63 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,625.
In Illinois, 10,526 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 148 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 770,088 cases and 12,974 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)