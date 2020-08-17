Eleven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,807.
No new related deaths were reported in the county. That total stands at 31.
There were 90 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 21,961. That means the county had a positivity rate of 12.2% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Delaware County reported three additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 137.
Jackson County had two additional cases for a total of 171.
Clayton County reported one new cases, for a total of 120.
No new cases were reported in Jones County, which remained at 138.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 311 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total to 52,617.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by four and stood at 979 as of 11 a.m. today.