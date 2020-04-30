GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Clayton Ridge Community School District will hold a May Day parade on Friday, May 1, to honor students during the school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the elementary school in Garnavillo and then travel to Guttenberg.
The announcement states that participants should follow social-distancing guidelines and remain in their vehicles. Vehicles only should contain members of the same household.
Drivers should use West Watson Street to approach the elementary school, where staff will wave to families.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, Garnavillo Fire Department and Guttenberg police and fire departments will escort the parade from Garnavillo to Guttenberg.
The parade route will enter Guttenberg before turning left at Casey’s General Store and traveling north to the middle/high school, where staff will greet families.
North of the campus, seniors and immediate family members are invited to stand to be recognized.
The parade will end at the football field.