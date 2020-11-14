SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg School District students in sixth through 12th grades will continue with virtual learning next week, rather than returning to in-person instruction.
“We have numerous staff members in the junior and high school who are being required to continue their quarantine,” states a letter to parents. “Therefore, we believe it will not be possible to provide the appropriate level of in-person instruction for our students. We also have a large contingent of students unable to attend due to contact tracing.
The latest plan calls for those students to return to in-person learning for Nov. 23 and 24.
Students in 4-year-old kindergarten through fifth grades will continue in-person instruction unless they are under a mandatory quarantine.
Then, all students in the district will transition to virtual instruction at the end of the month.
District officials announced that they will move all students to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, starting Nov. 30, following a vote by the school board. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Dec. 14.
Superintendent Mark Lierman wrote in a letter that the timing of the transition will allow families time to make arrangements for their students. It also stems from concerns about students and staff returning to school “after potentially having further contacts with friends or relatives over the holiday break,” he wrote.
Lierman wrote that if the number of local COVID-19 cases continues to rise, board members could extend the length of remote instruction into the new year. Board members will meet on Nov. 23 to consider that possibility.