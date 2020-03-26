Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Wednesday evening suspended all curbside service until the library reopens in April.
The service was implemented as a way for patrons to utilize the library after COVID-19 forced city officials to restrict access to public buildings. It is being shut down in the interest of public safety, according to a press release.
“Despite solid safety practices, the health of the public and staff is of utmost importance,” the release states. “The library wants to do all it can to prevent the further potential spread of COVID-19 and ‘flatten the curve’ by encouraging people to stay home.”
Checked-out materials do not need to be returned until April 13, the day the library tentatively is scheduled to reopen. No late fees will be charged, and accounts will not be frozen due to overdue items.
In the Dubuque County Library District, phone calls will no longer be answered while the district’s branches are closed.
Email inquiries will be responded to and can be sent to library@dubcolib.org.
The district has branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta.