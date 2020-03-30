GALENA, Ill. -- The organizers of the Galena Festival of the Performing Arts have decided to cancel its annual roster of summer events.
They were slated for July 8 to 12.
"As the situation with the (COVID-19) pandemic is uncertain, we are unable to complete preparations needed for the festival and ensure that we would be able to provide a safe environment for our audiences and performers," festival organizers said in an online post. "However, we are committed to bringing an outstanding holiday concert to Turner Hall in Galena on Dec. 13."
For more information, visit Galena Festival of the Performing Arts on Facebook or at www.galenafpa.org.