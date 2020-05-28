State of Iowa data shows four new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County today, and two additional deaths since 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county now has 334 cases. Of those, 18 have died and 155 have recovered.
Dubuque County's total number tested increased by 92 since Wednesday, bringing its total to 5,063.
Statewide, there were 216 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since 5 p.m. Wednesday. The state's total Thursday afternoon was 18,573. Eight additional people have died, pushing the total to 504 as of 4 p.m.
Clayton County had one additional case since Wednesday, bringing its total to 32 along with three deaths. Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties saw no increases in either cases or deaths overnight. Delaware County has 15 cases and zero deaths. Jackson has 11 cases and no deaths. Jones has 36 cases and lists all 36 as having recovered.
Across Iowa, 143,380 people have been tested.