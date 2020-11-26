Plans continue to take shape for a Dubuque County alternative care site for COVID-19 patients, with one location under heavy consideration.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert this week stressed that, as of now, such a site is not needed, based on her conversations with local hospital officials.
“They report that they are maintaining as far as beds and staffing issues go,” she said.
As of Sunday, there were a record 60 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. The most-recent data available Wednesday stated that the total had dipped to 59 as of Monday.
But that doesn’t tell the full story about the Dubuque hospitals. Some Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus could be hospitalized elsewhere, while the Dubuque hospitals serve an area that extends far beyond the county borders.
During a county Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Lambert was pressed for details on plans for such a site that were then just beginning to take shape. Lambert and members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team had started meeting with leaders of Unity- Point Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in the wake of weeks of skyrocketing hospitalizations throughout the upper Midwest.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger told county supervisors on Monday that the committee looking for a site had an early contender. The alternative care site — if it ever needs to be implemented — would not be in a tent, as was listed as a possibility last week.
“We did walkthroughs, did inventory,” he said. “The staff there seems to be wanting to help the community. It’s not going to be a ‘field hospital.’ We would take patients from the hospital, those that could get by with less care, but maybe not be able to go home.”
Berger would not disclose the facility under consideration, as the owners of said property had not yet voted on potentially allowing access to the county if such a site was needed
“The people who control the site, a building, are having a board meeting (Tuesday),” he said Monday. “They don’t want it out in the public. That’s the only thing at this time that we wouldn’t want out.”
That rankled county Supervisor Jay Wickham.
“I think that a bad way to earn the public’s trust is to hold them in private,” he said. “I don’t prescribe to, ‘I didn’t want to scare the public.’”
Berger insisted that it would be premature to share, given the possibility that the company’s board members voted against the notion.
Supervisor Ann McDonough supported that assessment.
“There’s things that can be discussed and we can be brought up to speed on that cannot be discussed in public,” she said.
Berger said that, should the alternative site need to be implemented at the space, it likely would come with a cost.
“We’re working through the agreements now,” he said. “That would have to go to the (Dubuque County) Board of Health and Board of Supervisors. I’d think you’d want that to go to (County Attorney) C.J. May III, who would want to see it.”
Reached on Wednesday, Berger told the Telegraph Herald that he had not yet heard back from the owners of the site mentioned in the meeting.
However, officials are looking at multiple potential locations to figure out what might be available if and when they need to open an alternative care site, he said. A key consideration is how such a facility would be staffed.
“There’s a lot of things we have to get in place first, and staffing is probably the biggest one because everybody is short on staffing now,” Berger said.
He said efforts are still early in the planning process.
“It’s going to be a lot of moving parts and loose ends to tie up over the next couple weeks,” he said. “Hopefully, the community responds to the mitigation efforts and we can ease the burden on the hospitals and the health care facilities. That’s what we need to do so we don’t have to do something like this.”
Berger also updated county supervisors this week on changes in both the need and supply line at the county’s Emergency Operation Center, where he has managed the flow of personal protective equipment and other equipment for COVID-19 response since the pandemic began.
“We’ve seen an increase for requests for PPE, with the increase in patients,” he said. “But we’re still eligible and getting the PPE out to bridge the gap between what they cannot get through their regular suppliers.”
The county crews are beginning to have to take on more transportation responsibility, however.
“Early on in the pandemic, remember, the National Guard were handling deliveries,” Berger said. “They were pulled off that task mission in June. The (Iowa Department of Transportation) were then doing it. Now, the DOT has snow coming, so they’re being pulled off. Now, we’ll have to go to a regional node in Cedar Rapids to pick up PPE. That’s going to take more time on our part to go down and pick it up.”
Still, Berger said his team continues to manage the distribution of needed supplies without too much trouble at present.