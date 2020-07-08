The Dubuque County Assessor's Office is not offering in-person services this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The office announced this morning that the staff member was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Thursday.
"Because of that our office will remain closed this week for in-person service, but we remain able to serve you by phone or email," the announcement states. "Our office will resume in-person service next Monday as some of our staff complete the required 14 days of separation."
The assessor's office is located in the Dubuque County West Campus building on Seippel Road.