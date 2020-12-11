Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were 11 more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. Dubuque County added four new deaths in that time frame, so its total is now 123. Jackson and Clayton counties each added two more deaths in that period, while Jones County added one. Jo Daviess County, Ill., also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths.
- Statewide, the death toll increased by 99 for a total of 3,120 at 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Dubuque County reported 66 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13%.
- Jackson County reported 16 additional cases in that time period and a rate of 17.7%.
- Clayton County had 11 additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 17.8%.
- Delaware County reported eight more cases and a rate of 12.7%.
- Jones County reported six additional cases and a rate of 19.1%.
- The state health department released county-level hospitalization data as of Wednesday. At that time, Dubuque County had 30 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, down four from Tuesday; Jones County, 13, a decrease of two; Clayton County, nine, an increase of two; Jackson County, four, down three; and Delaware County decreased by two to three hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state was reporting outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care facilities — places with three or more active cases currently. As of Thursday evening, the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 22 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22 cases, an increase of two; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Stonehill Care Center, 22 cases, an increase of two; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85 cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 49 cases. Dubuque Specialty Care remains on the state outbreak list, though the TH is seeking more detailed information on the accuracy of the numbers reported.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 2,087 in the 24-hour span, topping a quarter-million for a total of 251,392.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,034 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 426,099. There were 57 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,934.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 13 new cases Thursday, in addition to two new deaths.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 11,101 new confirmed cases Thursday, along with 196 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 823,531 cases and 13,861 deaths.