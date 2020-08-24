Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported five additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, for a county total of 1,903.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County, where the toll remained at 35.
- With five new cases and 45 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 11%. The county’s overall rate stood at 8.3%. During the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, there were 231 new confirmed cases and 2,287 new tests, equating to a positivity rate of 10.1%.
- The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state on Sunday calculated Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate through Saturday at 7.1%.
- Dubuque County reported 1,354 individuals as recovered from the illness, an increase of eight over the previous 24-hour period.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 514 “active cases” in the county as of 5 p.m., three fewer than the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County reported four additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 151.
- Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties each reported one additional case, and their counties’ totals grew to 152, 162 and 180, respectively.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 543 additional cases for a total of 56,276. The state reported five additional related deaths for a statewide toll of 1,036.
- The state reported the first child death related to COVID-19. A child under the age of 5 died in June, according to a press release. The release states that the child had “significant underlying health conditions.” State officials reported the death now “after ensuring the individual’s identity would remain protected and notifying family,” according to the release.
- Grant County reported an additional case to increase the county’s total to 421. The county reported that 353 individuals have now recovered, eight more than the previous 24-hour period.
- Crawford and Iowa counties each reported two additional cases, increasing their totals to 95 and 109, respectively.
- Lafayette County reported one additional case, for a county total of 183.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the four counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 453 additional cases to increase the state’s total to 70,462 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. There were no additional deaths reported in Wisconsin, so the toll remains 1,081.
- Jo Daviess County reported two additional cases to increase the county’s total to 165. There were no additional related deaths reported in Jo Daviess County, where the toll remains two.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,893 additional cases for a total of 220,178. There were six additional deaths and that tally stood at 7,880 at 5 p.m. Sunday.