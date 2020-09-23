Sixty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,928.
A total of 207 new tests were recorded in that time span, so that total climbed to 28,386.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 33.3% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose to 10.3%.
Jones County added five cases in that 24-hour period for a total of 254. Jackson County had four cases, so its count moved to 312. Three more cases were reported in Delaware County, so its total rose to 351. Clayton County had two more cases, pushing its tally to 237.
There were no additional related deaths in that time frame for any of the five counties. Dubuque County's count remains at 41, while the other four counties' tolls sit at three each.
The Iowa Department of Public Health lists two long-term-care facilities in the area as having outbreaks. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester now has 15 positive cases, up two from 24 hours prior, and one of those individuals has recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque now has 12 positive cases, according to the state, upone from one day prior. Three people there have recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 906 additional cases in the 24 hours, for a total of 82,115.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by eight, to 1,293.