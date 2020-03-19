More cancellations are being reported as concerns over COVID-19 continue to impact the tri-state area.
Cancellations announced Wednesday include:
- All City of Maquoketa, Iowa, buildings are closed to the public. City employees will continue to work and will be available via phone or email. Payments, permit applications and other paperwork can be left in a drop box outside City Hall. The only city building that will remain open is the police department. Parks will remain open, but gatherings must be kept to 10 or fewer people.
- All City of Lancaster, Wis., buildings are closed, with the exception of airport hangars. City Hall will open April 7 for the spring election. Anyone who would like to vote early can call City Clerk David Kurihara at 608-723-7445 or Deputy Clerk Aja Taylor at 608-723-3700 to make
- arrangements.
- The Salvation Army of Dubuque has closed all Senior Center activities, including monthly potluck and other social events; all fine arts programming for adults and kids; and Bible study. Still operating are the food pantry, social services and Sunday worship, though the latter only can be viewed via a livestream on Facebook.
- Clarke University has canceled or postponed most on-campus events until the pandemic has abated. They include Clarke Day, Musical Menus, Blue and Gold Visit Day, a March 31 lecture from Dr. Moshe Szyf, Tri-College Take Back the Night, the Instrumental Music Final Day Concert and residence life’s 2020-2021 housing selection night.
- Dubuque Federation of Labor has canceled a legislative crackerbarrel set for Saturday, April 4, at Diamond Jo Casino.
- The Lafayette County (Wis.) Courthouse is closed to the public, as is the county jail, though clergy and attorneys still will be admitted.
- All events at the Jackson County (Iowa) Fairgrounds and the Pearson Center are canceled until April 1.
- Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa is closed until further notice.
- Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is closed until further notice.
- Hospice of Dubuque has canceled the spring support group that was set to begin Tuesday, April 7.