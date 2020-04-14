State of Iowa officials reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 today, including one more case in Jones County.
The statewide total of confirmed infections now stands at 1,899, an 11% increase over Monday's total. Six more deaths were reported, increasing Iowa's toll to 49.
Thirty-five cases and one death have been confirmed in Dubuque County. Jones County now has 11 cases; Clayton County, seven; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.
In Wisconsin, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were announced today. That includes two new Grant County infections. Iowa County's number of confirmed cases stands at five, while Crawford and Lafayette Counties each have three.
Sixteen more deaths in Wisconsin also were reported today. The statewide death toll now is 170.
And in Illinois, 1,222 new cases, a 6% increase, were reported today. The statewide total now stands at 23,247, which includes 11 cases in Jo Daviess County.
Another 74 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 868.