ELIZABETH, Ill. – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has opened in Jo Daviess County.
The site is located in the parking lot of Elizabeth Village Hall, 310 N. West St. Samples are being collected from people for free testing.
Anyone can visit the site, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, June 26.
County health department Administrator Sandra Schleicher said the testing site only will be in place this week. It is being operated by one of six testing teams travelling throughout the state.
No appointments are needed, and results can be expected about 48 hours after testing.
Attendees are encouraged to bring an insurance card, but those without one will not be turned away.