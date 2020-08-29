Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 1,993 as of the latter time.
An additional 225 tests were completed in the 24-hour period to raise that total to 23,729 tests. That means the county had a positivity rate of 6.7% in that time span.
Dubuque County's overall positivity rate remains at 8.4%.
Delaware County had 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 201.
Jackson County reported four new cases and Clayton County had three new cases, bringing the total in those counties to 198 and 178, respectively.
Jones County added one new case in the 24-hour time frame for a total of 167 cases in the county.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, 1,035 additional confirmed cases were reported in the time frame, pushing the total to 63,112 as of 11 a.m. today.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 17 to 1,108 as of 11 a.m. today.