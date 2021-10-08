LANCASTER, Wis. — Masks are again optional in Lancaster Community Schools — for now.
In an effort to quell parents frustrated by the school district’s COVID-19 masking and quarantine policies, a divided school board this week approved a new masking policy that says the district will require masks at a school only after 2% of students and staff test positive for COVID-19 over a seven-day period.
An audience of more than 50 parents told board members that they feel worn down and eager to see the district develop consistent and predictable guidelines.
“You can adapt a policy as you want. Just don’t go crazy one way or the other, obviously,” said parent Andrew Taylor. “But common sense and common ground should be found.”
The policy was adopted in a 5-4 decision, with Board Members Adam Arians, Gina Rollins, Mike Steffel and Jerry Vesperman voting in opposition.
The policy will utilize reported cases within school buildings only, not the community at large. A rolling seven-day count of active cases will continue to be posted daily on the district’s website.
Masks will become mandatory at Winskill Elementary School after 11 cases are confirmed among its 538 staff and students, while a confirmation of 12 cases will trigger a masks mandate at Lancaster Middle and High School among its student and staff headcount of 589.
As of Thursday afternoon, four cases were reported in the elementary school and three in the middle and high schools.
Mask mandates will be implemented in school buildings independent of one another. Once triggered, they will be required for 14 days and then be re-evaluated. If cases have fallen below the threshold by the 14th day, masks will become optional starting the following day.
The board’s decision came after a wave of infections and exposures left nearly 200 staff and students out of school buildings at the start of the semester, which began with no mask requirements in effect. The board issued a temporary mask mandate and formed an ad-hoc committee to draft a policy.
The committee’s proposal, also reviewed Wednesday night, would have required masks after three or more COVID-19 cases are reported among the 5,901 residents who live within the school district boundaries. Parents called the policy overly restrictive and unrealistic.
Rollins and Steffel were the only two board members who backed the measure.
“I do worry about our most vulnerable,” Rollins said, noting that children younger than 12 cannot obtain a COVID-19 vaccine currently.
The school district will continue to follow state and federal quarantine and isolation recommendations, another point of contention in the district.
Unvaccinated people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, with limited exceptions. Students can shorten their quarantine if they remain asymptomatic or test negative. Vaccinated students do not need to quarantine if they remain symptom free.
“How do we get past this quarantine thing?” said School Board Member Ned Huebner. “Why are we sending kids home that aren’t sick?”
Health authorities recommend that asymptomatic, unvaccinated people quarantine because they can still carry and transmit the coronavirus.
An exception are people who have recovered from a COVID-19 case within the previous three months.
While reported cases in Lancaster schools are now below the thresholds established by the school board this week, the state still considers communitywide transmission within the district’s boundaries “high,” with 32 cases reported within the past seven days.
The board intends to address the district’s quarantine policies at an upcoming meeting.