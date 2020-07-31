Wahlert Catholic High School's graduation ceremony planned for Saturday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Officials from Holy Family Catholic Schools said today that the decision was made because of Dubuque and Dubuque County's designation as "red zone" communities in a recent White House report for heightened coronavirus activity.
The school had scheduled a baccalaureate Mass and graduate recognition for Saturday afternoon in Dubuque after postponing the ceremony in June because of COVID-19 concerns.
Holy Family officials said they do not intend to reschedule the Mass and graduation recognition.
Holy Family did post a virtual graduation ceremony that can be watched at holyfamilydbq.org/2020-graduation-video/.