Dubuque Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday announced that its Classics 4 and Classics 5 concerts — previously scheduled for March 28 and 29 and May 2 and 3, respectively — have been canceled.
“Although we had remained hopeful about our ability to present these concerts as originally planned, the safety of our patrons, musicians, staff and volunteers is paramount,” said Executive Director Mark Wahlert in a press release. “With COVID-19 bringing continued uncertainty and potential risk for any large gatherings, the DSO felt that it was most prudent to cancel these concerts.”
Several concert sponsors — including A.Y. McDonald Charitable Foundation, Tim and Christine Conlon, Dupaco Community Credit Union, GreenState Credit Union and Wahlert Foundation — agreed to turn their traditional sponsorship support into a challenge match of up to $19,000 for any canceled tickets donated back to DSO.
People who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded via the payment option used for purchase. Those who bought tickets at the Five Flags Center box office also will have tickets automatically refunded back to the payment option used for purchase.
Ultimate Country Hits, previously scheduled for May 15 and 16, remains postponed. Tickets will be honored for the new date.
For more information, call the DSO office at 563-557-1677.