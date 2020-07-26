Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,342 as of the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the county toll remains at 26.
A total of 103 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 18,409. That means the county had a 9.7% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Three additional cases in Delaware County were confirmed during that time, increasing its total to 78. Clayton County also sits at 78, with no new cases.
One more case was reported for Jackson County, increasing its count to 120, while Jones County remained at 106 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 388 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 42,016.
There have been 451,338 tests completed, an increase of 4,087 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 9.5%.
No additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, leaving the toll at 826.