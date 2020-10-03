DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington Community School District announced Friday afternoon that it will close the high school for two weeks.
All high school extracurricular activities and practices are canceled until further notice.
The move came after “another positive test at the high school today,” according to an online announcement Friday.
Officials said the move to close the high school and transition those students to virtual learning temporarily was made after “consulting with the county health director.”
Plans call for high school students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19.
All pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the district temporarily switched to virtual learning this week after four cases of COVID-19 in the Darlington Elementary/Middle School building. Plans still call for those students to return to the building on Monday, Oct. 12.
For more information, contact District Administrator Cale Jackson at jacksonc@darlington.k12.wi.us or 608-776-2006.