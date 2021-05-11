Health officials in Dubuque County ask parents of children ages 12 to 15 to wait to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced today that while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group, it is still awaiting approval from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 12.
If the vaccine is determined to be safe and effective for those children, clinical guidance would need to be finalized, which might take a few days to reach local providers, the release states.
"Dubuque County vaccine providers understand many parents and guardians are eager to make these appointments and asks individuals to be patient as providers await final recommendations and guidelines for vaccinating this age group," the release states.
The incident management team will announce when children ages 12 to 15 can start receiving the vaccine.
Those with questions about the vaccine can contact their health care provider or call the county's COVID-19 information number at 563-556-6200.