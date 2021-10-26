A spurt of COVID-19 cases has triggered a temporary mask requirement at a Dubuque public school — the first occurrence in the district since the new rule was instituted.
Students, staff and visitors at Sageville Elementary School will be required to wear masks starting today based on COVID-19 activity at the campus.
Officials notified families and staff Monday afternoon that the number of cases at Sageville had exceeded 3% of students and staff at the building, passing the threshold set by school board members earlier this month to require masks. Sageville is the first school to reach that threshold since it was set by the board, according to district spokesman Mike Cyze.
According to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard, there were 15 active COVID-19 cases at Sageville Elementary as of Monday afternoon. Thirteen of those cases were among students, and two were among staff.
A message sent to families and staff states that students, staff and visitors who do not have an exemption from the district will be required to wear masks until the positivity rate at the school falls below 3%.
Officials wrote that based on current data, the requirement will be in place “through at least the school day Wednesday, Oct. 27, and parent-teacher conferences on Thursday, Oct. 28.”