SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 1,891 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 119,526.

The related death toll in Iowa rose by 22 to 1,680.

The related death toll in Iowa rose by 21 to 1,658.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Wisconsin, there were 3,815 new cases today, pushing the total to 210,126.

There were 45 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,897.

In Illinois, 6,110 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 51 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 389,095 cases and 9,619 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (10-28-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Illinois? (10-28-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (10-28-20)
Buy Now

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Tags