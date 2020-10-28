In Iowa, 1,891 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 119,526.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 22 to 1,680.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,815 new cases today, pushing the total to 210,126.
There were 45 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,897.
In Illinois, 6,110 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 51 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 389,095 cases and 9,619 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)