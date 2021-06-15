Over 49,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday shows that 49,779 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 134 from Monday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,929 fully vaccinated (increase of five from Monday)
- Delaware County residents: 7,069 fully vaccinated (increase of 17)
- Jackson County residents: 8,067 fully vaccinated (increase of 11)
- Jones County residents: 9,680 fully vaccinated (increase of 105)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 1,456,431 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.