BELLEVUE, Iowa -- The Bellevue High School softball team's season is over after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer made the announcement online. 

"The district appreciates the work of the entire softball team this year, players and coaches and looks forward to a great season in 2021," the announcement stated. "While this is not how we planned to end the softball season, the district is working to keep our students healthy and ready to return to school and other activities in August."

