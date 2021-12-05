The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Wisconsin, two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County and one additional death was reported in Iowa County since Wednesday. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill. since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its COVID-19 case and related-death data on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 23 new cases in that time in Crawford County; 43 in Iowa County; and 25 cases in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 36 new cases.
- There were 48 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. The State of Iowa recently discontinued reporting county-level hospitalization data.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 171,312 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 70.6% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 62 active cases among students, a decrease of 34 since Wednesday, and 19 among staff, unchanged since Wednesday. However, the district on each Friday removes people with COVID-19 from the count in advance if their isolation periods will end before classes resume on Monday.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 19 active cases among students systemwide as of Friday, unchanged since Wednesday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were nine student cases as of Friday, the same as Wednesday, and eight staff cases, an increase of two.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,793,048 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 67% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 9,464 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 889,078. The state’s related deaths increased by 76 to 9,128.
- As of Saturday, 3,470,658 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 69.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, there have been 1,835,076 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 19,082 since Wednesday and 26,535 related deaths, an increase of 76 since Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 7,784,987 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.