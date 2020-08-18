Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,820.
No new related deaths were reported in the county. That total remains at 31.
There were 149 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,110. That means the county had a positivity rate of 8.7% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Delaware County reported six additional cases during the time period, increasing the county’s total to 143.
Clayton County reported three new cases, moving to 123.
Jackson County had no additional cases, so the total remained at 171.
No new cases were reported in Jones County, which remained at 138.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
Statewide, Iowa reported 307 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total to 52,924.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by eight and stood at 987 as of 11 a.m. today.