SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Where is COVID in Iowa? (8-18-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

 Telegraph Herald

Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,820.

No new related deaths were reported in the county. That total remains at 31.

There were 149 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,110. That means the county had a positivity rate of 8.7% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Delaware County reported six additional cases during the time period, increasing the county’s total to 143.

Clayton County reported three new cases, moving to 123.

Jackson County had no additional cases, so the total remained at 171.

No new cases were reported in Jones County, which remained at 138.

None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.

Statewide, Iowa reported 307 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total to 52,924.

Iowa’s related death toll increased by eight and stood at 987 as of 11 a.m. today.

Tags