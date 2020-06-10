For the first time since its creation in 1987, the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will not hold induction ceremonies.
The Hall of Fame committee on Tuesday night decided to postpone its annual induction banquet, as well as the Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game, out of concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. Worthington, the site of the all-star game, will instead host the 2021 event.
“We went back and forth on all the pros and cons of having it, and it was a tough decision,” said Rich Knepper, a 1997 inductee who serves on the Hall of Fame committee. “So many of our older Hall of Famers look forward to the banquet every year, and they never miss a one. But, they’re also the people who are at the greatest risk, and the last thing we want to do is put their health at stake.”
The Hall of Fame banquet typically takes place on a mid-July Friday night at Happy’s Place in Key West, while the all-star game is scheduled for the following night at rotating sites. Knepper said the Happy’s management expressed some reservations about hosting an event that typically draws a couple hundred people, and the committee completely agreed.
“We talked about different ways to combine the two events or to have both of them outside at the ballpark,” Knepper said. “But we didn’t feel like we would be doing the Hall of Fame inductees justice if we changed it up too much. The Hall of Fame speeches on Friday night are just as big a part of the weekend as the all-star game.”
The decision came at a time when semi-pro baseball has been thriving locally. The town-team tournaments at Bellevue and Farley have drawn larger-than-usual crowds, buoyed by an influx of NCAA Division I players who usually play in collegiate summer leagues that have since been canceled.
“Everybody wants to get out and see good, quality baseball, especially because there really isn’t much live sports on TV these days,” Knepper said. “It’s been a lot of fun. And that made the decision a little harder, too.
“But, what happens if we get an uptick in a few weeks, everything gets shut down again and we have to cancel everything? Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, but we didn’t want to take a chance and we didn’t want to risk anyone’s health. We just thought it was best to wait a year and do something special next summer.”