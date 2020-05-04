PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The Wisconsin National Guard will help test 350 employees of a Prairie du Chien business for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Crawford County Emergency Management reports that the Guard's Rapid Response Testing Unit will test all the employees of Prairie Industries.
At least four employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, and as of today, all of Prairie Industries' locations in Prairie du Chien have shut down temporarily.
A press release from the county states that the county and the company jointly requested the response by the Guard's testing unit.
As of today, seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Crawford County, though at least two of the Prairie Industries employees with the coronavirus live outside of the county.