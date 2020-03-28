Thousands of Dubuque residents could see a roughly two-week delay in processing city utility bill payments as city workers temporarily work from home due to the recent closure of City Hall over COVID-19 concerns.
According to a press release, the city’s Utility Billing Department has been unable to process utility bill payments since Tuesday and anticipates the issue will be resolved by the next billing cycle.
City officials estimate about 10,000 accounts will be impacted.
Bills will continue to be issued and no late fees will be applied, according to the city. Water shut-offs and disconnection notices also have temporarily been suspended.
Any customers who submitted payment on or after March 24 will receive next month’s bill without the previous month’s payment deducted from the total amount due. If the payment is not reflected on the bill, customers are asked to pay only what they owe for the current month.
For more information, contact the City of Dubuque Utility Billing Department at 563-589-4144 or utilityb@cityofdubuque.org.