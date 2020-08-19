After remaining silent on the issue for days, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this afternoon acknowledged a system flaw that has led to inaccuracies in COVID-19 case counts and 14-day positivity rates.
"In an effort to report the number of individuals tested without duplicating results from those who were tested multiple times, an individual’s most recent test result, whether positive or negative, was unintentionally attributed to the date of their first test result," spokesman Pat Garrett wrote in an email.
He said the state is adjusting its system to ensure that results are being recorded on the accurate day, not the date of the first test result.
The Telegraph Herald on Monday reported that a flaw in the COVID-19 data system, initially acknowledged by a top IDPH official, has led to inaccuracies in the reporting of new cases and 14-day positivity rates in counties across the state. The state department of health and the governor's office did not respond to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.
Garrett's response this afternoon failed to answer multiple questions posed by the Telegraph Herald, including when the flaw was detected and how many cases were inaccurately reported.
Garrett stated that nearly 80% of counties will see a net decrease in their current 14-day positivity rate once the data is corrected, without offering any further explanation on how that had been determined.
Calculations by the Telegraph Herald — based on the number of new cases and new tests reported by the state during the 14-day period — have consistently shown that Dubuque County had a higher positivity rate than the one reported by the state.
An analysis of the most recent, 14-day window found that Dubuque County's positivity rate is 11.7%, compared with the state's calculation of 10.1%.
The rates for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties also were higher using the state's figures than what the state was reporting.
It was not immediately clear how those rates might be affected by the governor's office's latest explanation for inconsistency in the data.
State data plays a critical role in determining how local schools will function as they welcome back students, with classes at Dubuque Community Schools and Western Dubuque School District set to resume on Monday.
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
This story will be updated.