Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 28 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- No additional related deaths were reported in that time period in the county.
- The county reported 118 new tests during that time period -- as the county total to date climbed past 30,000 -- so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 23.7%. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 11.1%.
- With 925 new confirmed cases and 3,284 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday stood at 28.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,239 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of eight from one day prior.
- Delaware County reported 16 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Jones County tallied six more, while both Clayton and Jackson counties added four each.
- The 14-day positivity rate in Delaware County, as calculated by the TH, continues to soar. There have been 147 new cases and 446 new tests in the two weeks ending at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a positivity rate of 33%. The state reported the rate as 18.6% -- which still was the fourth-highest in the state, according to the Iowa COVID-19 website.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester rose by four more to 32 cases and 21 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 14 total and 11 recovered. Ten confirmed cases continue to be reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care.
- On Tuesday, the state reported that, as of Monday, there were 19 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Dubuque County. The totals were six in Delaware County, two each in Jackson and Jones counties, and none in Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 655 during the 24-hour span to reach 87,652. The state's toll rose to 1,329 as of 5 p.m.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 19 more cases on Tuesday, while Lafayette County had 12. There were six more in Crawford County and two in Iowa County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Tuesday of 2,367 cases, pushing the total to 119,955. There were 17 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,300.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,362 additional cases to increase the state’s total to 291,001. There were 23 additional related deaths in Illinois, increasing the death toll to 8,637.