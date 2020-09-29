Twenty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,341.
Those 29 new cases came from 379 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 30,007. That means the county had a positivity rate of 7.7% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate is 11.1%.
Delaware County reported 11 additional cases as of 11 a.m. for a total of 430. Jones County reported five new cases for a total of 284. Jackson County added five and now has a total of 356. There were four additional cases reported in Clayton County, where the total is now 266.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the total remains at 41 for Dubuque County and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester is up to 32 cases and 20 recovered -- an increase of five new cases.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 14 cases, now with 11 individuals recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 10 cases with no recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 591 additional cases in the 24-hour span, for a total of 87,509.
The death toll in Iowa rose by seven to 1,324.