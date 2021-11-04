The COVID-19 surge in Dubuque County continues, with the daily new-case average over the past week reaching levels not seen since the first two weeks of the year.
A total of 434 additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 27 to Wednesday.
The weekly total is easily the highest since the State of Iowa went to once-weekly reporting of county-level data in July, surpassing the 370 cases reported on Oct. 27.
The 434 cases equates to 62 new cases per day over that span. When the state still reported data daily, the last time Dubuque County had more than 60 cases in a single day was on January 23 and the last time that the county had at least three days of 60 or more cases during one week came during the first half of January.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths also were reported over the past week, according to Telegraph Herald data. That pushed the county’s to-date total to 236 deaths, the sixth-highest total in the state.
Children continue to make up a significant portion of the recent confirmed cases.
“If you look at our positive cases (reported in the past week), 28% are (children) from zero to 17,” said Patrice Lambert, Dubuque County Health Department director.
Dubuque Community School District reported 90 active cases among students as of Wednesday, up 12 from 78 on Oct. 27. Western Dubuque Community School District had 43 active cases among students, up from 37 on Oct. 27. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 17 cases among students. That was up from 10 on Oct. 27.
Lambert said that Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team members were excited to learn of approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health of a reduced-dosage Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 among children ages 5 to 11.
“We know that even with the younger populations, vaccines work,” she said. “We’re hoping that by being able to vaccinate more people, we will decrease the spread to other people.”
The Incident Management Team was busy Wednesday afternoon planning the county’s administration of vaccines among that younger population.
But the new cases are far from limited to children.
Residents from 30 to 39 years old made up 15% of new cases in the past week, as did residents from 18 to 29 years old. Residents from 40 to 49 made up 13% of new cases in the last week.
One cause of that could be students bringing the virus home with them, as was suspected after last week’s increase. But Lambert said seasonal influences could be impacting the spread as well.
“Is it because more events are inside? Or is it because people are having symptoms and thinking it’s only a common cold?” she asked. “In places of employment, more windows are being shut, more doors are being shut, more work is being brought indoors. But we know others just think, ‘Oh, it’s flu season,’ and never get tested.”
The spread among older populations is also being seen in schools.
The number of positive cases among Dubuque Community Schools’ staff more than doubled in the past week, from 10 to 25.
District Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Hawkins said the increase presents another challenge when the district has faced hurdles covering staff absences since the beginning of the school year.
“We’ve had a shortage of subs in our buildings,” she said. “We’re thankful that the case numbers are pretty spread out among our 20 buildings, so we don’t have a big chunk of staff gone from the same school.”
To combat all of this, Lambert asked — as she had since vaccines first became available — for people to be vaccinated if they are eligible.
“They will help prevent death, hospitalizations, ICU admissions,” she said. “We want people, if they are eligible, to please get vaccinated. It can eliminate being absent from school, being absent from their worksite, not having to go to the hospital.”