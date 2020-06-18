A popular annual event celebrating food in Dubuque has been canceled.
The Dubuque County Historical Society announced this afternoon that Taste of Dubuque has been nixed due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been slated for Aug. 6 in the Port of Dubuque.
In a press release, organizers said they are working to create "some new, smaller events" that will meet health and safety guidelines.
"Details on the new events are not yet finalized; however, similar to Taste, live music will be included in the festivities and the events will likely take place in the large outdoor spaces with the (National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium's) gates," the release stated.