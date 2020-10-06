In Iowa, there were
534 additional cases of COVID-19 reported statewide between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 93,448.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 13 to 1,400.
In Wisconsin, 2,020 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 136,379.
There were 18 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,399.
In Illinois, 1,617 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 32 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)