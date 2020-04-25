The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County jumped by 10 on Friday, part of a wave of more than 500 new cases announced across the state of Iowa.
Officials announced an additional 521 cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total so far. That brings the statewide number of confirmed cases to 4,445.
They also announced 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 107.
The 10 new infections in Dubuque County bring the total number of confirmed cases to 62. One person has died.
One case was announced in Clayton County, bringing the total to nine and one death. Jones County has 18 confirmed cases, Jackson County has five and Delaware County has three.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said the 10 new cases reported locally likely are a result of increased testing capacity. She said she was unaware of any localized outbreaks.
In Wisconsin, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 5,356. Five additional deaths brought the statewide toll to 262.
Twenty-seven COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been confirmed in Grant County. Iowa County has reported seven cases, while Lafayette County has four and Crawford County has three.
In Illinois, 2,724 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 39,685. State officials also reported 107 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,795.
Jo Daviess County has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.