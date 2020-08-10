In Iowa, there were 268 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. The state’s total stands at 49,000. There was one additional related death reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stands at 931.
In Wisconsin, another 507 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 61,061.
There were no additional related deaths so that total stood at 998.
In Illinois, there were 1,319 new confirmed cases today, including one additional confirmed death.
The state’s totals moved to 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)