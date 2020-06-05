PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Organizers have canceled the 2020 Crawford County Fair.
The decision was made "after consideration of the health and societal issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.
The event had been slated for Aug. 27 to 30 in Gays Mills.
"The cancellation of the fair brings a great deal of disappointment to those people who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support the fair," the release stated. "However, the safety and well-being of all involved are of utmost importance. The difficulties encountered in social distancing, limiting the number of attendees, maintaining a high level of sanitization and ensuring a safe and healthy experience, as well as the liability involved, were huge."