The Dubuque County Board of Health will hold a public hearing this week regarding a possible countywide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion will come during the board’s virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The resolution in question closely mirrors that passed by the Dubuque City Council this month.
People over the age of 3 would have to wear cloth masks in interior public spaces and businesses, and outside if unable to keep 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks, if they have written notice on them.
This mandate would last until the Iowa governor removes the state’s emergency declaration. It would apply to the entirety of the county outside of the city of Dubuque.
If recommended by the Board of Health, the matter would go to the county Board of Supervisors, who have the final say.
To listen to the Board of Health’s meeting Wednesday, go to https://bit.ly/2Yn6zBC or call 877-853-5247. The meeting ID is 909 016 7418, and the passcode is 011350.
To speak during the meeting, residents must email comment@dubuquecounty.us in advance with their first and last names and home addresses. If they are participating by phone, they also must provide their phone number in the email. Speakers each will be allowed two minutes.
Comments also can be emailed directly to the Board of Health in advance by sending them to comment@dubuquecounty.us. The comments will be shared with board members ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.