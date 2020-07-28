Fourteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,377 as of the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the county toll remains at 26.
A total of 152 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 18,668. That means the county had a 9.2% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Clayton and Jones counties each reported three additional cases in that 24-hour period, moving their totals to 84 and 111, respectively. Jackson and Delaware counties' caseload remained unchanged at 126 and 79, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa reported 253 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 42,738.
There have been 458,788 tests completed, an increase of 3,048 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 8.3%.
Nine additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 838.