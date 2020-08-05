A fundraiser to support UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital will be held virtually next week.
The 2020 Miracles on the Mississippi Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, with a virtual event and online auction. Money raised will help support the Dubuque hospital’s COVID-19 response fund, according to a press release.
Information about the event can be found online at unitypoint.org/gala.
Officials from the Finley Health Foundation also are encouraging those who cannot attend but who wish to contribute to do so online at unitypoint.org/dbqgive or by mail at Finley Health Foundation, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001.