EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The list of symptoms that Deb Borley plans to use when evaluating students for COVID-19 is extensive.
The signs include a headache, cough, runny nose and fatigue. But while such symptoms could indicate the presence of COVID-19, some also match the signs of seasonal allergies, a cold or influenza.
School nurses and staff will not take any chances this year, said Borley, the nurse for the East Dubuque, Ill., school district. Regardless of whether it is COVID-19, the student will be sent home if the symptoms are there.
“My directive from the Illinois Department of Public Health is, if I have a student that is complaining of being sick, they will need to go home,” Borley said.
With the first day of school here or nearing for many local students, local school districts are setting out their plans to determine whether a student or staff member might have the coronavirus and when they need to be sent home.
Protocols
Dubuque Community Schools on Wednesday released its COVID-19 response protocol plan.
Allie White, the district’s health services coordinator, said if students present any “high-risk” symptoms such as a new cough, shortness of breath, loss in taste or smell, or difficulty breathing, they will be sent home and will need to see a health care provider to be tested for COVID-19.
If students show signs of two or more “low-risk” symptoms such as a fever, headache, body ache or runny nose, they also will need to go home.
“It’s going to be on an individual basis,” she said. “We are going to try to minimize non-essential visits by keeping Band-Aids in the classroom, and if a student has a headache, we have them put their head down.”
The district’s protocols also lay out when staff or students need to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 must notify the district and self-isolate for 10 days from when they received positive test results. After that, they can return to school when they have been fever-free for 24 hours, their symptoms have improved and it has been 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
Students and staff who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 but receive a negative test result must notify the district and self-quarantine for 14 days from exposure. Those with a negative test who were not exposed can return to school if they have not had a fever for 24 hours and their symptoms have improved.
Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association will be responsible for contact tracing and determining who has been in “close contact” — within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more — with someone showing signs of or diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We want to maintain consistency because that will be key in making sure that parents and teachers are receiving the same information,” White said. “I think these are unprecedented times. We have not been through this before, but we will get each other through it.”
Sheila Knapp, the health services coordinator at Western Dubuque Community School District, said the district will follow the same plan as Dubuque schools.
“We are basically doing the same thing they are because we are all working with the same people,” she said.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials also released a plan for evaluating sick students and staff that addresses symptoms, testing and identifying close contacts.
Other guidelines state that Holy Family would close an elementary school classroom if there are three positive cases in 14 days. At secondary schools, the system’s Medical Advisory Task Force will consider transitioning a class to virtual learning if there are three cases in a classroom within 14 days.
Taking steps
Knapp said WD purchased infrared thermometers, and all nurses will wear masks, face shields, goggles, gowns and gloves when examining students.
“We have extra masks,” she said. “Kids are supposed to supply their own, but if they don’t bring their own, we will supply them.”
Handling sick students this year will be a team effort among staff in the Platteville (Wis.) School District.
Superintendent Jim Boebel said rather than leaving everything up to the school district’s only nurse, teachers will be tasked with evaluating students and deciding when they need to go home.
“What we have done is decentralized it,” he said. “She is more of a manager. This situation necessitates the need for more support. It will be a process as we go through it.”
Boebel said teachers will have packets in their classrooms from the state health department with a list of questions to ask students if they are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms.
“I don’t think it will be tricky at all,” he said. “I think if they have symptoms that are on our list, they will go home. That is our new operating procedure.”