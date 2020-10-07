Eighty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,835.
There were 282 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 31,820. That means the county had a positivity rate of 29.1% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate jumped to 12.1%.
One additional related death also was reported in Dubuque County in that 24-hours span, so the death toll moves to 47.
Delaware County reported 19 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 531. Jackson County added six new cases for a total of 415. Five new cases were recorded in Clayton County, for a total of 299. There were four new cases in Jones County, as its tally climbed to 326.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in those four counties, so the total remained at four for Delaware County and three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Reported cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester ticked up one in the past 24 hours, for a total of 58. Of those reported cases, 37 people have recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained steady with 17 total cases, 14 of whom are recovered.
Likewise, cases reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care were steady at 19, of which seven have recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 908 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 94,356.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,414.