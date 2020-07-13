In Iowa, there were 496 additional confirmed cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 35,502. There were four additional deaths in that 24-hour span, so its total stood at 753 at 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, another 494 cases were reported today, bringing its total to 36,942.
There were no more related deaths, so that toll remains at 820.
In Illinois, there were 883 new confirmed cases today, including six additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, Illinois has a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)