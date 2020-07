News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases

32 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 3 other local counties with increases

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; more cases reported in 7 other local counties

Capri College closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida